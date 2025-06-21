Team India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill's century innings have stunned cricket experts worldwide. The young team is responding to Bazball with aggressive cricket. The first day was completely in Team India's favor. Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach, Jwala Singh, spoke exclusively to NDTV's Vimal Mohan about Jaiswal's century and said that the India opener will score at least two more tons in England.

Q: Yashasvi has scored 3 centuries in 5 Tests in Australia, West Indies, and England. How do you evaluate this century?

A: The way he scored the century and the shots he played are remarkable. I've known him since he was 12, and he's mentally tough. His boundary shots were controlled, and this innings will be remembered for a long time. It reminded me of Sourav Ganguly's innings at Lord's. Left-handed centuries have a special class.

Q: There weren't many positive news about him before the Test match against England. How did he overcome the challenges?

A: The BCCI sent him to England early for more practice. He's mentally strong and always works on his game. People said the team would struggle without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but these young players are playing fantastic cricket. They know how to take challenges.

Q: What do you expect from him in England, and do you think he'll score more centuries?

A: Absolutely. Given the coach's confidence, he might score at least two more centuries. I had expected two centuries in Australia, but that didn't happen. However, I think he'll score at least two more centuries here. He's worked hard on his game.

Q: What do you expect from Yashasvi and the team in terms of results?

A: This is a new India team. Given the start they've made, I see them winning the series. But it won't be an easy series. Team India needs to maintain its momentum. They've started well, and I expect a good finish. Team India will win the series 4th time in England.