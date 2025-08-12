Many are discontent seeing a player of the caliber of Jasprit Bumrah not being available to be used fully by the Indian team. Injuries and 'workload management' have kept Bumrah sidelined for many important assignments. The veteran pacer wasn't a part of India's ICC Champions Trophy squad and also missed 2 Tests on the tour of England. While India somehow managed to extract decent results even without Bumrah, things would've been much better with the speedster in the team.

Injuries aside, Bumrah is being rested as part of his 'workload management' too, a development that has been categorised as 'drama' by former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Sandeep Patil.

"I wonder how the BCCI is agreeing to all this? Is the physio more important than the captain, than the head coach? What about selectors? Are we to expect that the physio will be sitting in selection committee meetings now? Will he decide?" Patil asked pointedly, as per Mid-Day.

"When you are picked for your country, you die for your country. You are a warrior. I have seen Sunil Gavaskar bat on all five days of a match, I have seen Kapil Dev bowl on most days of a Test match and even bowl to us in the nets. They never asked for breaks, never complained, and their careers extended to 16-plus years. I did not miss the next Test after my head injury in Australia in 1981," he said.

Patil feels the modern-day players should be able to do much more than those of his generation as they have much-better facilities. He also gave the examples of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, who, as per Patil, had bigger workloads on their shoulders than the players of the modern times.

"Modern-day players have all the facilities. We did not have such rehab programmes in our playing days. At times, we carried on playing despite injuries. Let us just say we were happy playing for the country no drama," he remarked

"I marvel at the strokes batsmen play now. In our time we used to be scolded by Sunil Gavaskar if we tried any fancy strokes, but times have changed and we accept that. What I cannot digest is how players are missing games," he concluded.