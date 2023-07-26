MS Dhoni has wore many hats on the cricket field. Not onlt is he one of the most acclaimed middle order batters ever, but he is also India's greatest cricket captain - both at the international level and IPL. After Chennai Super Kings' fifth IPL title this year, Dhoni said though it will be a huge challenge for him physically, he will try and play one more season of the IPL because of all the love shown towards him by the fans. Now, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi has started a movie production house called 'Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Limited'. The production hose's first movie 'LGM' will be releasing on Friday.

Dhoni and Sakshi have been promoting the film. Recently, Sakshi was asked in a press conference: "Can we expect Dhoni ji as a hero?"

"I look forward to that day. It would be the happiest day day, if it comes," came the reply from Sakshi.

"If there's something good, he may just do it. He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there's something really good on a slate, he could do it.If I'd have to choose for him, I'd do an action movie because he is always in action," she also reportedly said in a press meet.

The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, and the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the "captain cool". Not just fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Advertisement

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)