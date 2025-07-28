Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced on Saturday by the Asian Cricket Counil (ACC), leaving all the fans surprised. The tournament was in jeopardy due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. After the terror attack in Pahalgam in April this year, the situation between India and Pakistan got worsen. Demands were made to boycott every relationship with neighbouring country, including the sporting events. After India Champions refused to play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends, it was highly expected that the Asian tournament will also get cancelled but the council released the schedule, which will be played between September 9-28.

India are scheduled to play against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 after being clubbed together in Group A along with hosts UAE and Oman. Former Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) cricketer Shreevats Goswami took to social media and urged Team India to forfeit the game against Pakistan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Goswami wrote, "My read on the Asia cup going forward is India to & must forfeit the game against Pakistan& let them qualify. We don't need to win the Asia cup. The only reason India is participating cause it helps other nations economically or else I don't see any reason. Ideally this is what should & must happen & if India decides to play against pak it will make the nation angry ! It should!"

Meanwhile, a report from IANS stated that the BCCI cannot withdraw from the continental tournament, and the clash between the arch rivals will go ahead as planned after the Indian board gave the green light during the ACC meeting.

"The BCCI cannot withdraw from the tournament or the match now. The decision was agreed upon after the ACC meeting. Since India is the host nation, nothing can be changed at this stage. An official-level discussion took place, and the outcome was decided accordingly. The match will go ahead as scheduled," BCCI sources told IANS on Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)