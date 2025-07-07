South African captain Wiaan Mulder said respect for Brian Lara convinced him to declare 33 runs short of the former West Indies star's world Test record against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club on Monday. Mulder hammered an unbeaten 367 –- a South African record and the fifth highest score in Test cricket – before declaring at lunch on the second day of the second Test. South Africa's total of 626 for five proved way beyond Zimbabwe's reach. They were bowled out for 170 and were 51 for one in their second innings after being forced to follow on.

"Brian Lara is a legend. He got 401 or whatever it was (it was 400) against England. For someone of that stature to keep the record is pretty special," Mulder said at the close. "I think if I get the chance again I would do the same again."

Mulder spoke to South African coach Shukri Conrad who agreed with his decision. "He said to me as well, let the legend keep the record. I never know what my fate will be but letting Brian Lara keep the record is the way it should be."

Mulder took two wickets and held a catch at slip as Zimbabwe crumbled in reply. Sean Williams, who was only allowed to bat after five wickets had fallen because of time spent off the field because of illness, slammed 83 not out off 55 balls in Zimbabwe's only innings of substance.

Resuming on 264 not out, Mulder became the second South African triple centurion, reaching the mark off 297 balls -– the second-fastest behind India's Virender Sehwag, who took 278 deliveries against South Africa in Chennai in 2007/08.

Mulder went past the previous highest South African individual score of 311 not out by Hashim Amla against England at The Oval in London in 2012 with successive boundaries off fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

Mulder faced 334 balls and hit 49 fours and four sixes off an increasingly dispirited and largely toothless Zimbabwe bowling attack.

