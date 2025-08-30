Rahul Dravid has been almost synonymous with the Rajasthan Royals for a long time. The Indian cricket great joined the Royals as a player in 2011 and then led the side for two seasons—2012 and 2013. He also served as the team director and mentor in 2014 and 2015. So, when Dravid ended his tenure as the Indian cricket team's head coach after the T20 World Cup, it was only natural that he rejoined RR. This time, he took over as head coach.

With Dravid's association, much was expected from the 2008 champions. However, RR finished ninth in IPL 2025 with just four wins in 14 matches—their worst finish since 2022. Dravid himself was mostly consigned to a wheelchair after an accident; however, he was present at all of the team's matches.

Just a few months before the IPL 2026 auction, Dravid quitting RR has raised a lot of speculation. Interestingly, the Royals' announcement comes amidst rumours that skipper Sanju Samson also wants to leave the franchise. The RR captain's family members gave statements in the media regarding the statement.

On Saturday, The franchise stated that they underwent a "structural review," after which Dravid was "offered a broader position at the franchise." Does this mean the franchise was not keen to keep Dravid as coach? Or does it mean they didn't want Dravid only as a coach and offered him a bigger role? These are the two questions now begging for answers.

"Head coach Rahul Dravid will conclude his tenure with the franchise ahead of IPL 2026," a press release from RR stated. "Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise.

"As part of the franchise's structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this. The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise."

Meanwhile, if Samson also leaves the side, it will leave the Royals in a tricky position a few months before the mini auction.