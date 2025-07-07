The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the appointment of media baron, Sanjog Gupta, as the board's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday. Gupta joins the Jay Shah-led ICC, replacing Australian Geoff Allardice, who stepped down before the Champions Trophy earlier this year over 'personal reasons'. Gupta is already a well-known figure in the cricketing industry. He was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar but will now be taking charge of his new role at ICC with immediate effect.

Who Is Sanjog Gupta?

Gupta started his career in the sports industry as a journalist, working for The Tribune in Delhi. This is where he developed a deep understanding of media and storytelling. On the educational front, Gupta holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from Delhi University, which he completed in 2002.

Gupta joined Star India in 2010 as the company's Assistant Vice-President. He held multiple leadership roles in content, programming, and strategy. He became CEO of Sports at Disney & Star India in 2020, while holding different portfolios in sports.

After the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star, Gupta was named the CEO of Sports & Live Experiences at JioStar in November 2024. With his contributions to sports broadcasting, Gupta has been hailed as the architect of India's modern sports ecosystem.

He also played an important role in the growth of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC events. Gupta was the man behind the rise of Indian domestic sports leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Indian Super League (ISL).

Sanjog Gupta's Appointment As ICC Chairman

He will be the seventh CEO of the ICC, which said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries, from which 12 candidates were shortlisted.

"Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport's governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors," the ICC said.

The names were forwarded to the Nominations Committee comprising ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

They recommended Gupta for the role, which was approved by ICC chairman Jay Shah.

"Sanjog Gupta has been a driving force behind the transformation of sports broadcasting in India and globally," the ICC said.

"Sanjog has played a pivotal role in shaping the continued growth of marquee Cricket properties such as ICC events & IPL, establishing domestic sports leagues like PKL and ISL, furthering the popularity of global sporting events such as Premier League and Wimbledon and scaling the business across consumer and commercial objectives," it said.

Shah said Gupta's experience in sports strategy and commercialisation will be vital for the ICC.

"Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialisation, which will be invaluable for the ICC," he said.

"His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan's perspective and passion for technology will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years." Gupta succeeds Allardice who had quit in January this year after a four-year tenure.

