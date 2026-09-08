Japan and India are all set to face off in a historic T20I clash in Sano on September 22. The match will be the first event held under "Sport 75", an initiative born out of an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Japan announced their squad, with Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming set to lead the side. The squad also features leg-spinner Makoto Taniyama, who shares a special connection with late Australian legend Shane Warne.

The 30-year-old leg-spinner, who made his T20I debut against Indonesia in 2022, has always idolised Warne. In 40 matches, he has claimed 42 wickets and is currently Japan's leading wicket-taker across pathway and international cricket.

Taniyama has modelled his bowling action after watching videos of Warne and also wears the No. 23 jersey in tribute to his idol.

Talking about the Japan squad, Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan's all-time leading T20I run-scorer, will captain the side and will be joined by Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb, the other two members of the squad with more than 50 T20I appearances.

Japan have selected their squad with their Asian Games campaign in mind and have therefore left out players who meet ICC eligibility requirements for T20Is but are not eligible under Asian Games regulations.

That has opened the door for emerging spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn, who earned his place after impressing in domestic cricket. Veteran Tsuyoshi Takada also returns to the squad, having first represented Japan at the ICC East Asia-Pacific Twenty20 Championship in 2013.

Charlie Hara-Hinze, who was part of Japan's Under-19 World Cup side that defeated Tanzania, has also been included, while spinner Benjamin Ito-Davis returns after a hand injury ended his participation in Japan's East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2028 Sub-Regional Qualifier campaign.

(With ANI Inputs)

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