South Africa's bowling attack got strengthened with the entry of pacer Codi Yusuf, who stole the show with his fiery spell on his Test debut. Playing against Zimbabwe, the 27-year-old pacer took three wickets and leaked only 42 runs in 14 runs. His dismissals included Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Nick Welch, and Wellington Masakadza as the Proteas bundled out Zimbabwer for 251, after declaring their first innings at 418. Yusuf's blockbuster debut left all the fans utterly impressed as he gave some glimpse of South Africa pace great Dale Steyn with his bowling.

Who is Codi Yusuf?

The 27-year-old pacer was born in the Knysna town of South Africa on April 10, 1998. Before joining the national team, Yusuf has played for Gauteng and Lions in domestic cricket.

Yusuf made a big name for himself in first class cricket as he played 33 matches and scalped a whopping total of 103 wickets. This performance paved his way into the South African Test team.

In first class cricket, Yusuf has claimed eight four-wicket hauls four five-wicket hauls. In 33 matches, his economy has been 3.38.

Stint in SA20

Codi Yusuf also plays for Paarl Royals in South Africa's T20 league, SA20. He played only five matches for the Royals and took three at an economy of 10.

Personal life

Yusuf got married Ashlynn Yusuf in September 2023. "To the most beautiful woman in the world, thank you for making our day so very special, definitely the best day of my life, I love and appreciate you more than you will ever understand, here's to a lifetime of memories. My Beautiful Wife," wrote Yusuf on his Instagram.

T20 debut

However, the match Test against Zimbabwe is not actually Yusuf's first appearance in a match against a country. In 2018, the right-arm pacer started his T20 career while playing for the Mpumalanga team against Kenya but it was not registered as an international match.