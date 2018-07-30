 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

When MS Dhoni Was Asked To Change His Batting Position By Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 30 July 2018 09:58 IST

MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in 2004 against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

When MS Dhoni Was Asked To Change His Batting Position By Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly's experiment worked in India's favour as MS Dhoni scored a magnificent 148 runs. © AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is regarded one of the best captains India have ever produced. Ganguly has shaped many careers and Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of them. Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 under the captaincy of Ganguly in 2004 against Bangladesh in Chittagong. Ganguly, who played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, revealed that how he spotted talent in Dhoni. Ganguly shared the instance when he asked Dhoni to bat up the order.

"When Dhoni came into the team in 2004, he played the first two matches at No.7. We were playing Pakistan at Vizag even when the team was announced after the team meeting Dhoni was at 7," Ganguly recalled.

"I was watching news sitting in my room and thinking how to make him (Dhoni) a player, I knew he had a lot of potential. Next morning after we won the toss I thought let me send him at 3 will see whatever happens." Ganguly said during the latest episode of the Breakfast with Champions series.

"He was sitting in shorts as he knew he had to bat at 7, I told him 'MS you have to bat at 3?, he said what about you, I said 'I'll bat 4 you go in at 3," he said.

Ganguly's experiment worked in India's favour as Dhoni sent Pakistan bowlers on leather hunt, scoring a magnificent 148 runs. His innings was studded with 15 boundaries and 4 sixes. India had won the match by 58 runs and Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match for his superb show.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the World Twenty20 in 2007. Dhoni also led India to the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team MS Dhoni Cricket Sourav Ganguly
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ganguly is regarded one of the best captains India have ever produced
  • Dhoni made his international debut in 2004
  • Ganguly played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India
Related Articles
When MS Dhoni Was Asked To Change His Batting Position By Sourav Ganguly
When MS Dhoni Was Asked To Change His Batting Position By Sourav Ganguly
MS Dhoni Advised Me To Avoid Reading Newspapers, Reveals Shreyas Iyer
MS Dhoni Advised Me To Avoid Reading Newspapers, Reveals Shreyas Iyer
MS Dhoni Ahead Of Virat Kohli As
MS Dhoni Ahead Of Virat Kohli As 'Most Admired' Sportsperson In India: Survey
MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter
MS Dhoni Takes A Break From Cricket, Plays Football With Ishaan Khatter
'Hand And Head Coordination': MS Dhoni's Formula For Rishabh Pant's Success
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.