Former Indian cricket team batter Ambati Rayudu revealed an incident where 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni lost his patience and gave him an ultimatum. The incident took place during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 when Dhoni was left irritated by Ratudu's temper during a match. Dhoni sternly told Rayudu to control his anger and focus on the game. “Sometimes, Mahi bhai would tell me — just like a tin roof heats up quickly, I also tend to lose my cool quickly," he said on JioHotstar show ‘Cheeky Singles.'

This was the not only time that Rayudu received warnings from Dhoni as the former India star revealed that his temper often got him into trouble. ‘Just focus on batting, don't raise your hand. I don't want to lose Fair Play points because of you'," Rayudu added when asked about the incidents.

Rayudu, however, did not miss the opportunity to poke fun at the CSK legend as he pointed out that it was the same year that Dhoni was fined after entering the field following a controversial decision.

During the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni was left fuming over a controversial no-ball decision and he entered the field to challenge the call.

The gesture led to Dhoni being fined 50 per cent of match fees. "Interestingly, that same year, he himself walked onto the field — not because of me, but because we were losing,” Rayudu said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has asked CSK for clarity on how they intend to use him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has told the franchise he doesn't mind parting ways with them if he doesn't fit their plans.

Ashwin was picked by CSK at the mega auction 2025 for Rs 9.75 crore. He played nine fixtures for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, taking seven wickets and conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.13.

This IPL was also his costliest year as he went for 9.12 runs an over, the first time that his economy went past 8.49.

The deadline for releasing players usually depends on when the auction takes place, which hasn't been finalised for IPL 2026 yet. Although there is a mini auction every year, the mega auction happens only once every three years.

Anytime between November and February is when it is typically held. As Ashwin jokingly stated during his interview with Sanju Samson, a player trade can occur no more than a week prior to the auction.

Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 201 scalps in 239 matches at an average of 30.94. Before rejoining CSK in 2025, he played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

