When And Where To Watch, South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 29 March 2018 20:41 IST

How to watch South Africa vs Australia, 4th Test. Read all about live coverage and match action from the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on March 30.

The 4th Test between South Africa and Australia will start on March 30. © AFP

South Africa will aim to win the four-match Test series when they face a beleaguered Australian side in the final Test on March 30 at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday. But South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has warned that Australia will provide strong opposition even without the disgraced trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. The Australian bowling unit remains intact but there will be three enforced changes in the batting line-up as the visitors seek to avoid the first series loss in South Africa since Ali Bacher led the team then known as the Springboks to a 4-0 clean sweep in 1969/70. South Africa lead the current series 2-1 and captain Faf du Plessis said after his team won the third Test in Cape Town by 322 runs that he was determined to maintain the pressure on his opponents.

When will the fourth South Africa vs Australia Test be played?

The fourth Test between South Africa and Australia will be played from March 30.

Where will the fourth South Africa vs Australia Test be played?

The fourth South Africa-Australia will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

How do I watch the fourth South Africa vs Australia Test live?

The fourth South Africa-Australia Test will be broadcast live on Sony Ten network.

What time does the live coverage of the fourth South Africa vs Australia Test start?

The live broadcast of the fourth South Africa-Australia Test will start at 13:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the fourth South Africa vs Australia Test?

Live scores, updates and analysis for the fourth South Africa-Australia Test can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.

South Africa Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Faf du Plessis Tim Paine Cricket
