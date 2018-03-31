When And Where To Watch, Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Pakistan will take on World Twenty20 champions the West Indies in the first T20I match at Karachi on Sunday. Earlier this month Karachi successfully hosted the final of the popular Pakistan Super League (PSL), becoming the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted Zimbabwe in 2015. Lahore also hosted the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September and one against Sri Lanka a month later. This year's PSL final was the first major cricket event in Karachi since 2009. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he was overjoyed at the return of international matches to his home city.
The Pakistan Cricket Board have put in place stringent security arrangements for the West Indies team, with 8,000 policemen and paramilitary personnel guarding the visitors in and around the hotel and stadium. The International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee David Boon will supervise the series while ICC general manager cricket Geoff Allardice and umpires' manager Adrian Griffith will also attend the matches to oversee arrangements.
When will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on April 1.
Where will the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.
How do I watch the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I live?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will be broadcast live on Sony ESPN network.
What time does the live coverage of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I start?
The live broadcast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I will start at 20:30 IST.
Where can you follow the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I?
The Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.