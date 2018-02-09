 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 09 February 2018 14:05 IST

How to watch India vs South Africa 4th One-Day International. Read all about live coverage and match action from New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on February 9.

When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India take on South Africa in the 4th ODI in Johannesburg on Saturday. © AFP

Virat Kohli-led India are on the brink of a historic series win over South Africa as they face the hosts in the fourth ODI at the New Wanderers Stadium on Saturday. India lead the six-match ODI series 3-0 and a win in Johannesburg will give them their maiden ODI series triumph on South African soil. A fourth straight win over the Proteas will also cement India's No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Captain Kohli is in the form of his life and has already notched up two centuries in the three ODIs played so far and will look to continue in the same vein. The closest India came to a series win in South Africa was in 2010-11, when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they shot into a 2-1 lead only to lose the five-match series 2-3.

When will the 4th ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 4th ODI between India and South Africa will be played on February 10.

Where will the 4th ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 4th ODI between India and South Africa will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

How do I watch the 4th ODI between India and South Africa live?

The 4th ODI between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.

What time does the live coverage of the 4th ODI between India and South Africa start?

The live broadcast of the 4th ODI between India and South Africa will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Where can you follow the 4th ODI between India and South Africa online?

The 4th ODI between India and South Africa can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament
Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A
Wasim Akram, Former Pakistan Great, Called Mohammad Kaif A 'Legendary Fielder'
Nidahas Trophy: Coach Courtney Walsh Seeks Consistency From Bangladesh In Tri-Series
Nidahas Trophy: Coach Courtney Walsh Seeks Consistency From Bangladesh In Tri-Series
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2018 Not A Platform For India Comeback, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.