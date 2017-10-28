 
When And Where To Watch, India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 28 October 2017 13:23 IST

How to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Green Park Stadium,Kanpur on October 29, 2017.

The 3rd ODI will be played at the Green Park Stadium,Kanpur. © AFP

India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption they displayed in the second match in Pune when they square off against New Zealand in the ODI series-decider on Sunday. Faced with tremendous pressure after a long time following their loss in the first ODI of the three-match series, the Indian players showed a lot of character as they put up a near flawless performance in the second game to level the series 1-1. Captain Virat Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row, when they take the field at the Green Park Stadium, which will be hosting its first ever 50-over game under lights.

When will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, October 29.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

How do I watch the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand live?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1,3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 01:30 PM IST .

Where can you follow the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand online?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand can be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • New Zealand won the first ODI by six wickets
  • India came back strongly in the second ODI to level the series
  • The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday in Kanpur
