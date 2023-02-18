Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been at the center of controversy lately after his comments regarding skipper Babar Azam faced backlash from experts and fans. Amir compared bowling to Babar to doing the same to tail-enders and the duo shared another tense moment on the field when the pacer threw the ball towards Babar in frustration during a recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter. Former skipper Shahid Afridi weighed in on the matter and during a show on Samaa TV, he said that he has personally texted Amir about the incident and even “scolded” him for his behaviour.

“Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?' You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said.

“Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control,” Afridi further said during the interaction.

Afridi also mentioned Babar during the conversation and asked Amir to concentrate on his own game.

“If you want to play for Pakistan, you have to play alongside Babar only. Will you be able to look at him in the eye? Can you play under his captaincy? Focus on your performance, control your aggression, and go back home peacefully,” Afridi further said.

