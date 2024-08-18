Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanath has denied the reports that the franchise asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a reintroduction of a now-scrapped rule to rope in MS Dhoni for a lower price. Earlier in IPL, an international player after five years of his retirement would be named in the 'uncapped' category. However, this rule was abolished after IPL 2021. Several reports stated that CSK want that rule to back as it would help them retain Dhoni as an 'uncapped' player, which means at a price as low as Rs 4 crore. The franchise had retained Dhoni for a price of 12 crore in 2022. However, CSK CEO Viswanath has refuted the rumours that the franchise made any such request.

"I've no idea about it. We've not requested for it. They (the BCCI) have themselves told us that the 'uncapped player rule' may be kept, that's all. They (the BCCI) haven't announced anything as yet. The rules and regulations will be announced by the BCCI," Kasi Viswanath told Times of India.

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is just some months away, the uncertainty over Dhoni's future in the tournament is still uncertain. Amid the speculations of his retirement, the player has remained tight-lipped about the chances of his participation in IPL 2025. Additionally, a mega auction before the upcoming edition means that things are going to be tough for the CSK franchise if they opt to include Dhoni as a player.

43-year-old Dhoni, who called time on his international career in August, 2020, is close to his retirement from cricket. Hence, it would not be a right decision if CSK decide to retain him as it will fill one of the few slots that the franchise will be getting ahead of the auction. Meanwhile, CSK would also not want to exclude the legendary player, who has won five titles for them.