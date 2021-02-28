Western Australia (WA) survived by the skin of their teeth in a Sheffield Shield match against South Australia (SA) at the WACA ground on Sunday as WA's No. 11 Liam O'Connor kept off the last delivery of the match and survived 11 balls along with No. 9 Cameron Gannon. There was drama on the last delivery as the ball took an edge off O'Connor's bat and was in the air for a while before landing safely away from a packed slip cordon and close-in fielders.

One ball remaining. One wicket needed. No.11 on strike



Gotta love #SheffieldShield cricket pic.twitter.com/8HgC2xYPf4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 28, 2021

Chasing 332 to win, Western Australia finished 148 for 9 after having declared their first innings on 409 for 5. South Australia declared on 510 for 8 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat and declared their second innings on 230 for 9.

At Stumps on Day 3, South Australia were 142 for 4 in the second innings but the game moved swiftly on the final day as Western Australia endured a collapse to slip to 88 for 5 at one stage before Shaun Marsh (45 off 92) and Hilton Cartwright (25 off 122) rescued them.

However, Daniel Worrall dismissed Cartwright as well as Matthew Kelly and No. 10 Liam Guthrie to reduce Western Australia to 143 for 9 in the 72nd over.

The hosts added just five more runs to the score before stumps were drawn but crucially didn't lose their last wicket.

South Australia players moaned in exasperation after the last ball was safely negotiated by O'Connor.