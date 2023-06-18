Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs United States Of America, Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Live Score Updates
USA vs WI, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Live: United States Of America won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Harare
Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Live: West Indies take on USA in Harare.© AFP
USA vs WI, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Live: United States Of America won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the Match 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Harare. Both teams have won four of their last five games, and will hope to kick off the campaign on a winning note. Last year, West Indies had failed to make it out of the qualifier to the T20 World Cup proper in Australia, losing to Scotland and Ireland. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers between West Indies and USA from Harare
Match 2, ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2023, Jun 18, 2023
Play In Progress
WI
0/0 (0.2)
USA
Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
USA won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
WI 88%
USA 12%
Batsman
Brandon King
0* (2)
Kyle Mayers
0 (0)
Bowler
Saurabh Netravalkar
0/0 (0.2)
