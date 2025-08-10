West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: With an aim to seal the series, Pakistan take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. Having registered a comfortable 5-wicket victory in the first game, Pakistan need only one more to win to bag the series. On the other hand, every match from here on is a much-win game for Windies. Hasan Nawaz's composed knock of 63 not out off 54 balls alongside Shaheen Afridi's 4 for 51 played a crucial role in helping Pakistan emerge victorious in the series opener. The two teams come up against each other at the same venue - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - again. (Live Scorecard)