Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: Pakistan Aim To Clinch Series
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live: Pakistan lead 1-0 in the three-match series after winning the first game by 5 wickets.
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates© AFP
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: With an aim to seal the series, Pakistan take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. Having registered a comfortable 5-wicket victory in the first game, Pakistan need only one more to win to bag the series. On the other hand, every match from here on is a much-win game for Windies. Hasan Nawaz's composed knock of 63 not out off 54 balls alongside Shaheen Afridi's 4 for 51 played a crucial role in helping Pakistan emerge victorious in the series opener. The two teams come up against each other at the same venue - Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad - again. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live
West Indies find themselves in a tough spot, struggling to notch up wins across formats. While a few individuals have shone, the all-important collective performance remains elusive. Skipper Shai Hope continues to shoulder the batting responsibilities with composure, and though Evin Lewis and Roston Chase offered some resistance in the last game, consistency has been their Achilles’ heel. The bowling unit, too, looked a touch off the mark, but the Windies will bank on the fiery Shamar Joseph to spark something special, with Jayden Seales and Gudakesh Motie expected to back him up in applying pressure. With pride on the line and the series at stake, the hosts will be desperate to produce a spirited display, level the series, and give their fans a much-needed reason to cheer. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Pakistan made light work of a target close to 300 in the series opener, with the seasoned duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan anchoring the chase. But it was the young sensation Hasan Nawaz who truly lit up the evening, smashing a classy unbeaten half-century that stole the limelight. Backed by several in-form batters raring to go, this Pakistan side looks a well-oiled machine. While their spinners ruled the roost in the T20Is, the spotlight in ODIs shifts to their fearsome pace pair of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, who can rattle any batting lineup with their swing, pace, and aggression. Riding high on confidence and momentum, the Men in Green will be determined to wrap things up here and avoid the tension of a series decider.
Hello and a very warm welcome, folks! We’re back at the vibrant Brian Lara Cricket Academy for what promises to be another cracking contest - the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Pakistan. The Men in Green arrive with their tails up, leading the series 1-0 and eyeing a clinical finish to seal the deal. But make no mistake, the hosts are hurting. After coming up short in the T20Is and now staring down the barrel in the ODIs, the Windies know they can’t afford another slip.
... MATCH DAY ...
After falling behind 1-0 in the series, the West Indies face a crucial quick turnaround as they take on Pakistan in the second ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. In the first match, the hosts posted 280 runs thanks to half-centuries from Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, and Roston Chase, though the total seemed slightly below par at the halfway mark. With the ball, West Indies managed to break key partnerships, reducing Pakistan to 180 for 5. However, debutant Hasan Nawaz, alongside Hussain Talat, steered the visitors home with an unbeaten 104-run partnership. Squandered starts marked the home side’s innings, and much of the responsibility now lies with their top four of Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, and Shai Hope to lay the foundation for the power hitters down the order. Even Pakistan experienced a similar issue, with batters failing to convert starts into big scores. Saim Ayub, in particular, had little impact, and his side will be relying on him to provide the brisk starts he is known for. The toss played a crucial role in the first ODI, as the surface was noticeably slower during the first innings. As the game progressed into the night, conditions improved for the batters with the presence of dew creating challenges for the Windies' spinners. For the upcoming second ODI, a day game, the pitch is likely to become slower as the match progresses. West Indies are yet to win a series in this home season, having faced defeats in both Tests and T20Is against Australia, and then a 2-1 loss to Pakistan in the T20I series before the ODIs. Can Shai Hope and Co. click as a unit and take the series to a decider? We shall find out.