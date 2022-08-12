The first T20I between West Indies and New Zealand on Wednesday saw some exceptional fielding by the West Indies players at the Sabina Park in Jamaica. Shimron Hetmyer set the tone with a one-handed screamer to dismiss New Zealand Martin Guptill and what followed was another brilliant catch from his teammate Hayden Walsh Junior. The latter took a sensational catch on square leg to cut short Kane Williamson's stint at the crease. Odean Smith bowled a short ball to Williamson and the latter, who was batting on 47 off 32 balls, pulled it towards square leg searching a boundary but Hayden Walsh's stunner deprived him of a half-century.

The ball was dying on the surface near the square leg boundary but Hayden Walsh covered good ground running from the backward square leg and put a brilliant dive to complete the catch.

Watch Hayden Walsh Junior's catch to dismiss Kane Williamson here:

#HaydenWalsh take a bow! Absolutely phenomenal fielding from him and the entire West Indian team in 1st T20I against New Zealand.



Talking about the match, West Indies' season of white ball woe continued as New Zealand completed a 13-run win in the first T20I of the three-match series. Fresh from a successful European sojourn, the Black Caps posted a formidable 185 for five batting first in a rain-interrupted innings before their premier bowlers combined to limit the Caribbean side to 172 for seven in reply.

Devon Conway (43 off 29) and Kane Williamson (47 off 33) led the New Zealand innings, while it was Mitchell Santner (3 for 19 in four overs) who shone with the ball in the second innings.

(With AFP inputs)