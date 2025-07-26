West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Updates: Australia take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday (IST). The visitors are leading 2-0 and need just one more victory to seal the series. On the other hand, every game from here on is a must-win affair for the Windies. Australia won the first T20I by 3 wickets before registering an 8-wicket win in the second match. (Live Scorecard)