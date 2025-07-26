Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Live: Australia lead 2-0 in the five-match T20I series vs West Indies.
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Score Updates© X/@windiescricket
West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Updates: Australia take on West Indies in the third T20I of the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Saturday (IST). The visitors are leading 2-0 and need just one more victory to seal the series. On the other hand, every game from here on is a must-win affair for the Windies. Australia won the first T20I by 3 wickets before registering an 8-wicket win in the second match. (Live Scorecard)
Werner Park is set for fireworks as the 3rd T20I between West Indies and Australia promises another enthralling clash in this five-match series. The Aussies lead 2-0 and will be eyeing an unassailable advantage, while the hosts fight to keep the series alive after a disappointing start. With Andre Russell now retired, West Indies face the challenge of stepping up without their talisman, and this is the moment for their next generation of stars to take charge. Australia have dominated so far, with Josh Inglis’ blistering 78 off 33 balls and Cameron Green’s consistent contributions providing the backbone of their batting. Debutant Mitchell Owen made headlines in the opener with a match-winning knock, adding another dimension to their middle order while having the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell only adds further firepower. On the bowling front, Adam Zampa’s control and Nathan Ellis’ variations have kept West Indies in check, while Ben Dwarshuis’s pace has been vital as well. Their strength lies in a deep batting lineup that can clear boundaries at will and a balanced attack, though they have shown slight vulnerability when losing early wickets. West Indies, despite flashes of brilliance, have been let down by inconsistency. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell remain their key hitters, while Shai Hope and Roston Chase offer stability while the form of Brandon King and Rovman Powell will be crucial. However, collapses in the death overs and lack of penetration with the ball have hurt them. Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie provide spin options that could be crucial on this surface, while Alzarri Joseph’s pace is important for early breakthroughs. Their main challenge is finding the right balance between aggression and control, both with the bat and in their death bowling. With Australia aiming to seal the series and West Indies desperate for a turnaround on home soil, expect a contest packed with intensity, big hitting, and tactical battles under the lights in Basseterre.