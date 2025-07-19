West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2025: After a perfect thriller between Pakistan Champions and England Champions, the World Championship of Legends moves to the second game where West Indies Champions come up against South Africa Champions. The fans will be expecting another nail-biter in the tournament. Pakistan registered a narrow five-run win over England in the tournament's opener. Getting an invitation to bat first, Pakistan Champions posted 160 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs, courtesty Mohammad Hafeez's 54 and Aamer Yamin's 27 not out off 13. Liam Plunkett and Chris Tremlett were the pick of the bowlers for England Champions with two wickets each.

In the chase, Phil Mustard (58) and Ian Bell (51 not out) played noticeable knocks but failed to win the game for England. The side was restricted to 155 for 3 in 20 overs.

When will the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played on Saturday, July 19.

Where will the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match be played?

The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

What time will the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match start?

The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will start at 5 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match?

The West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)