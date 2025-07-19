Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates, World Championship Of Legends
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: This is the campaign opener for both the sides.
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Score Updates, WCL 2025© AFP
West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: Former players of West Indies and South Africa cricket teams come up against each other in the second game of the World Championship of Legends 2025 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Chris Gayle will lead the West Indies Champions while AB de Villiers will captain South Africa Champions. The first game of the season was a perfect thriller between Pakistan Champions and England Champions. The fans must be expecting a similar contest here as well. (Live Scorecard)
Match 2, World Championship of Legends, 2025, Jul 19, 2025
Match Delayed
WIC
SAC
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Here are the Live Score and Updates from West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions, WCL 2025 match -
Topics mentioned in this article
UPDATE - 4.58 pm IST (11.28 am GMT) - No positive news as the drizzle is quite persistent out there. In fact, some puddles have also been formed in some patches. It remains dark and grey overhead, and the hover cover is intact on the pitch, with the squares under white sheets. As of now, there's no movement on the ground. Stay tuned for more updates from Edgbaston.
UPDATE - 4.36 pm IST (11.06 am GMT) - The toss would have happened by now and the teamsheets too would have flashed on the screens, but unfortunately, it's still raining in Birmingham. Hence, TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO RAIN.
While rain continues to hold up proceedings here in Birmingham, it's a similar story miles down south in London. The toss and start of the second ODI between England Women and India Women at Lord's has also been delayed due to inclement weather. Currently, India Eves hold a 1-0 lead in that 3-match W-ODI series. England Eves did give tough competition to the tourists, but eventually, the visitors won the first W-ODI by 4 wickets, chasing 259 runs with ten balls to spare.
UPDATE - 4.13 pm IST (10.43 am GMT) - Live visuals show that it's raining in Birmingham. Although it's a drizzle right now, the covers are firmly placed on the pitch and the squares. Nikhil Chopra on-air mentions that the rain is expected to ease up in about thirty minutes, according to the forecast. Stay tuned for further updates.
When these two sides clashed last year, at the same Edgbaston Stadium, West Indies emerged victorious, but the Proteas gave them a good fight. They will be aiming to get going with a win and create early momentum. Of course, there would be sore and stiff bodies as many of them are taking the field after a fairly long time, but expect entertainment aplenty. However, the weather isn't looking that promising for the day in Birmingham with high chances of rain. Let's keep our fingers crossed that there's no interruption. Stick around for the toss and team updates.
South Africa head into WCL 2025 with a sense of renewal, ready to build on the sparks of promise from last season. They chalked up a couple of wins but were edged out by net run rate, finishing second from the bottom. The side was then led by the evergreen Jacques Kallis. He’s not part of the squad this time, and now, AB de Villiers takes over, bringing his trademark flair and vision to the leadership role. The squad may wear a slightly different look, but the pedigree is intact. Hashim Amla anchors the top with Richard Levi, while greats like Albie Morkel, JP Duminy, and JJ Smuts bring that all-round flexibility through the middle order. With Chris Morris and Wayne Parnell turning up the heat and Imran Tahir continuing his masterful deception through spin, South Africa arrive with purpose.
Last season, West Indies found themselves on the brink. They were close enough to advance to the next stage, but just short of making the leap. They finished third with a couple of wins, leaving behind unfinished business. Now, they return with redemption on their minds and fire in their hearts. Chris Gayle leads a power-packed unit that oozes star quality. Dwayne Bravo brings the entertainment, Kieron Pollard arrives fresh off a championship run with MI New York in the MLC 2025, and the inclusion of Shivnarine Chanderpaul adds finesse and depth to the batting. With raw pace and precision, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, and Fidel Edwards form a fearsome trio to round off a squad that means business.
They say, the past is a lantern that lights the way, and in cricket, its glow is cast by the legends who turned moments into memories and games into folklore. It’s because they lit up the grand stage with timeless brilliance that the sport stands tall today as a global spectacle. In celebration and honour of those trailblazers and the legacy they built with timeless classics of cricket, WCL 2025 charges ahead, bringing us Match 2, where the West Indies Champions face off against the South Africa Champions in the Birmingham leg of this thrilling second season. Not to forget, the weekend is here and it's a double-header Saturday with the fiery white-ball Ashes to follow in the evening after this. With that, a spirited welcome to our coverage.
... MATCH DAY ...
The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 gears up for its second match, a highly anticipated clash between the West Indies Champions and the South Africa Champions. This T20 encounter is set to electrify Edgbaston in Birmingham. The WCL, a tournament bringing together cricketing greats from six champion nations (India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies), promises a nostalgic yet competitive spectacle. While India Champions are the defending champions from the previous edition, both West Indies and South Africa will be looking to make a strong statement early in this year's tournament. Last season, these two teams met in the group stages, with the West Indies Champions emerging victorious. South Africa Champions, despite securing two wins in the group stages, narrowly missed out on the playoffs due to an inferior Net Run Rate. This history adds an extra layer of intrigue to this encounter, with South Africa eager to settle the score. Led by the dynamic Chris Gayle, the West Indies Champions boast a squad brimming with power-hitters and skilled all-rounders, reminiscent of their glory days. The likes of Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo bring explosive batting and crucial death-over bowling. Veterans like Lendl Simmons and Shivnarine Chanderpaul will provide stability and experience at the top. The bowling attack features pace from Sheldon Cottrell and Fidel Edwards, complemented by the spin of Ashley Nurse and Sulieman Benn. Their natural flair and aggressive approach make them a formidable opponent on any given day. Captain AB de Villiers leads a formidable South African contingent known for their all-round prowess and tactical acumen. The batting lineup is a blend of elegance and aggression, with Hashim Amla providing a classical touch and De Villiers himself capable of dismantling any bowling attack. All-rounders like Chris Morris, Albie Morkel, and JP Duminy offer significant contributions with both bat and ball. The spin department will be spearheaded by the wily Imran Tahir, with the pace coming from Wayne Parnell and Duanne Olivier. While both teams possess match-winners, the West Indies Champions, with their explosive batting lineup and a prior win against South Africa in the last season, might have a slight edge. However, South Africa's balanced squad, led by the astute AB de Villiers and featuring a top-class spinner in Imran Tahir, is more than capable of turning the tables. Expect a fiercely contested game where individual brilliance and tactical decisions will be paramount. Cricket fans are in for a treat as these legends roll back the years and showcase their enduring class.