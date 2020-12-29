Skipper Jason Holder is one of 10 players who will miss his country's tour of Bangladesh because of "Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears", Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Tuesday. Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran pulled out of the tour that includes three one-day internationals and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are also unavailable for personal reasons.

CWI said its Covid-19 policy "allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player's own safety fears or concerns".

"Such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection."

The Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain. Former West Indies A team captain Jason Mohammed will lead the ODI team with Sunil Ambris as vice-captain.

The West Indies touring party is due to arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15.

"Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions," said West Indies coach Roger Harper.

"Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive."

West Indies Test squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican

West Indies ODI squad

Jason Mohammed (capt), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Tour schedule

Jan 20: 1st ODI at Dhaka

Jan 22: 2nd ODI at Dhaka

Jan 25: 3rd ODI at Chattogram

Feb 3-7: 1st Test at Chattogram

Feb 11-15: 2nd Test Match at Dhaka