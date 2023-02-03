India all-rounder Deepti Sharma is pleased with their overall effort and said they will look to take positives from the Tri-series into the ICC Women's T20 World Cup beginning on February 10. The Indian women's team, which had secured a maiden final finish in the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup, suffered a five-wicket loss to hosts South Africa in the Tri-series final on Thursday. "There are lots of positives from the series, we did well as a bowling and batting unit. We have to just carry on these things in the World Cup as well," Sharma said in the post-match press-conference.

"Whether we play England or any other team, we have to just focus on the things we did well here and continue doing that over there as well.

"Obviously South Africa have home conditions. But as a team, we have to carry forward what we have done right in the Tri-series and not think about the opposition but our own team, what we can do better." Adjudged player-of the-series for taking nine wickets in five matches, Sharma said she got a lot of help from the wickets in South Africa.

"We have played in South African wickets, spinners get turn here. All these matches that we played in the Tri-series, we got a lot of help from the wicket," she said.

"Harry di (Harmanpreet Kaur) also told me that I should just pick my spot and keep bowling according to the situation and I think we produced a good bowling effort and bowled according to the plan." The 25-year-old has taken 96 wickets from 87 T20Is so far in her career.

"I had worked with single wicket with different balls like heavy ball, light ball. It was a turning wicket, so I got a lot of help. I bowled to my strength," Sharma said.

"In the powerplay, I go for breakthroughs and it helped the team. Whatever sessions that I did before the World Cup has helped me in my bowling." India will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on February 12 at Newlands, Cape Town.

