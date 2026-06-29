Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker said he 'can't quite believe' his team managed to get a stunning 2-0 series triumph over current T20 World Cup champions India, and praised the professionalism and commitment shown by his players in backing up their opening win with another spirited performance in the second game. Riding on three-fors from pacers Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, Ireland backed up their 34-run win over India on Friday by registering an epic one-run win in the second T20I. "I can't quite believe it, but absolutely incredible. I think I challenged the lads the other day to show the world that that wasn't a one-off, that we could do it again, and we were able to do it today," Tucker said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on the team's mindset after the emotional high of Friday's win, Tucker explained, "I think we were obviously on a massive high the other night, but I think I challenged the lads to try and, you know, fall down from those clouds, get back to the real world, and put in a performance, do their recovery yesterday.

"I think we rocked up with that same intent. I felt like we were professional, we were diligent in the work we did, and we showed that again today. It felt like we were able to close the game out. I think we showed that good cricket can be simple cricket, and it doesn't always have to be that complicated, and especially when you read the conditions well, that you can be effective and you can win games of cricket."

He acknowledged the impact of newer players Hollard and Moondra. "Sometimes it feels like we play in the shadows of international cricket, but I think we will be front-page news after this, and that is absolutely amazing.

"We have a lot of lads there who have very few caps between them, but I think they just showed that they do the work in the background, they know their own games well. Even when they come to the big stage like this, they can show up and they can perform, and we can beat the world's best."

Tucker also praised the fans for their support toward the team, as Ireland enters an exciting phase in its cricketing history. "Absolutely. I think I said it before the first game that we're so lucky to have these games against India. I think they're the most special, the crowd's absolutely amazing, so very lucky to have it, and we'd love to have it again.

"It's an absolutely great time to be a professional cricketer in Ireland, and even for all those kids that came to watch today, watched on TV, we hope we've given them something to strive for."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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