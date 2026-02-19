Bangladesh's newly appointed state minister for sports, Aminul Haque, has hinted that veteran cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza could return to action once charges against them are dropped. Aminul, a former captain of the Bangladesh football team, was sworn in as State Minister for Youth and Sports in the BNP-led government on Tuesday, following a landslide victory in the February 12 national elections. Speaking at a press conference in Mirpur, Aminul called for a resolution to the multiple cases filed against Shakib and Mashrafe, who were both members of parliament under the ousted Awami League-led government.

The duo has been out of the country since protests dislodged Sheikh Hasina's regime in August 2024. Multiple cases, including murder charges, have been filed against the two former Bangladesh cricket captains.

"The matter concerning Shakib and Mashrafe will be dealt with by the government. We will remain flexible on this issue. The cases against them will be handled by the government. We want Shakib to return," Aminul told reporters.

"Since there are cases filed against them, we hope those will be resolved swiftly so they can return. We also want Shakib and Mashrafe back in Bangladesh cricket," he added.

Shakib has been absent from the national side for nearly a year and a half but remains active in global T20 franchise leagues. His last appearance for Bangladesh came in a Test against India in Kanpur in late 2024.

Mashrafe, 42, had been a regular in domestic competitions before the 2024 uprising.

In September 2025, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who was the sports advisor during Muhammad Yunus' interim regime, had declared that Shakib would not be allowed to represent Bangladesh.

Aminul also wants to mend ties with India.

"Immediately after taking office, I met with the Deputy High Commissioner of India and discussed resolving the issue through friendly talks. We want to maintain good relations with neighboring countries and address problems in the sports arena through diplomatic dialogue. In cricket, necessary measures will be taken in accordance with ICC rules through discussion," he was quoted as saying.