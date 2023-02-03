Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi is gearing up for the upcoming for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. Shaheen, who suffered a knee injury during the T20 World Cup final last year, was seen sweating it out in the nets, in order to attain full fitness ahead of PSL 8. In a video posted on Twitter, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi smashed Shaheen for a six during a training session. Cricket Pakistan posted a video on social media with the caption: "Age is just a number' with the hashtag #PakistanCricket and #ShahidAfridi.

Recently, Shaheen, who will lead the defending champions Lahore Qalandars in PSL 8, shed some light on his days of rehabilitation, where he was about to quit cricket but he kept himself motivated by watching his own old videos.

"There were times when I wanted to give up. I was working on only one muscle and it was not improving. Often during the rehabilitation sessions, I used to say to myself 'this is enough, I cannot do this anymore. But then I used to watch my bowling on YouTube and see how well I had done and that motivated me and I told myself 'to push a little more' ... It is frustrating for a fast bowler to miss cricket because of an injury," said Shaheen on YouTube.

The eighth edition of PSL will kick start from February 13 with Shaheen-led Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans.

Shaheen had led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title last season, playing a crucial role with both, ball and bat.

