The start that India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has had to Test cricket puts every record within his reach. As the southpaw arrived on the pitch on Day 4 of the second Test against England, another brilliant 65-run knock came off his bat, off just 58 balls. However, over the course of his stay in the middle, Pant faced several attempts by England stars to unnerve him. Harry Brook even looked to tempt Pant in chasing the fastest Test ton. Pant, however, shut him down with 'not greedy' remark.

It all started as Brook asked Pant what his fastest hundred record was. Pant though the England star was asking in terms of minutes but was later informed that he meant in terms of deliveries faced.

"What's your fastest 100?" Brook asked. "Test cricket? 80-90 minutes," Pant said in response.

"The fastest I have done is 55 balls. You could have done that today," Brook said. The India wicket-keeper batter than gave a response that silenced Brook. "It's okay, not very greedy for records. If it happens, it happens," he said.

With India cruising towards a victory in the Edgbaston Test, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick said that his team is willing to 'settle for a draw' on Day 5.

Despite the talks of 'Bazball', Trescothick said that his boys are not "stupid" enough to differentiate between when to push for a result or settle for a draw under "challenging" conditions.

"I think whenever the situation is challenging, of course it is. I think you know if you get to the point where you can draw the game, of course. We're not stupid enough to understand that, you know, you have to just win or lose," Trescothick told the media at the end of the 4th day's play.