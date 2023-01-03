Members of the India cricket team on Tuesday shared heartwarming messages wishing a speedy recovery to their star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is in hospital after meeting with a near-fatal car accident last week. India cricket team Head Coach Rahul Dravid wished Pant a speedy recovery, recalling how he has played some of the best innings in Indian Test cricket history. "Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history. Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of these difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are gonna bounce back like you have done so many times...," said the head coach in a video posted by BCCI.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished a speedy recovery to "fighter" Pant.

"Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not the way you would have liked, but life is life. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are with you. The whole team and nation are behind you," said Hardik.

Suryakumar Yadav also said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery. I know what the situation is right now. We miss you here and cannot wait to have you back. You have always been a fighter on-field and I know you will be back soon."

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also wished Pant a speedy recovery from the accident.

"Get well soon, we will hit fours and sixes together," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and opener Shubman Gill also wished a speedy recovery to the 25-year-old star.

"On behalf of the Indian cricket team, wish you a speedy recovery. We all know you are going to get through it. Hoping to see you soon. Lots of love," said Gill.

You are a fighter. Get well soon #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/oVgp7TliUY — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Pant "is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection", revealed Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma on Monday.

"Due to fear of infection, we have told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," said Sharma to ANI.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will provide all help for the 25-year-old's treatment, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment.

"Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection. There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," Sharma told ANI over the phone.

Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on December 30, with burn injuries among others that will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi if required. He met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

The BCCI has said: "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

