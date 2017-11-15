 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Training His Dogs Has Fans Falling In Love With Him (Again)

Updated: 15 November 2017 10:49 IST

Dhoni, who usually stays away from social media, shared a short video of the same. "ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job," he captioned his Instagram post.

Watch: MS Dhoni Training His Dogs Has Fans Falling In Love With Him (Again)
MS Dhoni shared a video of him training his dogs on Instagram. © Instagram

Throughout his international career, MS Dhoni has never let the speculation surrounding his game bother him. His approach to the latest debate surrounding his position in India's T20 side has been no different. After India's 2-1 series win, several former players felt that the time was right for Dhoni to exit the T20 side in favour of a younger player. Unperturbed by all that's happening around him, the 36-year-old spent some time at this Ranchi farmhouse training his dogs. Dhoni, who usually stays away from social media, shared a short video of the same. "ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job," he captioned his Instagram post.

 

ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

In the past too, Dhoni has uploaded photos and videos of him spending time with his dogs.

 

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

 

A post shared by @mahi7781 on

After former players like Ajit Agarkar, VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra opined that Dhoni should make way for younger players in T20 cricket, skipper Virat Kohli launched a fierce defense of his predecessor. This was followed by head coach Ravi Shastri described those wanting Dhoni out as 'jealous'. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar too has voiced his opinion in favour of the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dhoni, who usually refrains from addressing issues of this nature, opened up about his recent criticism.

"Everybody has views in life and it should be respected," he said.

Dhoni stated that representing the Indian cricket team was his biggest motivation

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni quit as ODI captain earlier this year
  • Former players want Dhoni to make way for youngster in the T20 side
  • Dhoni's future has been debated quite a bit recently
Related Articles
MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Finds Ingenious Way Of Keeping Husband's Identity A Secret
MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Finds Ingenious Way Of Keeping Husband's Identity A Secret
Ravi Shastri Slams MS Dhoni's Critics, Says Look Back At Your Own Career First
Ravi Shastri Slams MS Dhoni's Critics, Says Look Back At Your Own Career First
Team India To Travel By Business Class Now
Team India To Travel By Business Class Now
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.