Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni is an admirer of Pakistani food and in a video that is doing the rounds on social media, he can seen advising a fan to visit Pakistan to try their food. Dhoni has visited the country earlier as part of the India squad and has praised the local cuisine very highly. “You should go to Pakistan once for the food,” he said. However, the other person was not convinced and his reply left Dhoni in splits. "I'm not going there even if you suggest good food. I love food, but I won't go there," the fan responded. NDTV cannot ascertain the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced that Rohit Sharma-led Team India have been docked two crucial ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

"India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion," ICC said in an official statement.

'You should go to Pakistan once for the food.' MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/2SLZIxKASl — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) December 29, 2023

India also have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for bowling two overs short of the target.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," a statement from ICC further read.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from India's points total.

"India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris levelled the charge," it further read.

Following the Test defeat, India dropped to fifth place with 16 points from three Tests and a points percentage of 44.44. The reduction of points for the slow-over rate, on the other hand, severely undermines India's position in the standings, dropping them below Australia to No.6, with 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

(With ANI inputs)