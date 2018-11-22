Watch: Mohammad Shahzad's 16-Ball 74 Sets T10 League On Fire

The second season of the T10 League got off to a sensational start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday as Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad made T10 cricket history with a super destructive innings of 74 off just 16 deliveries. Shahzad hit eight sixes and six boundaries, setting the record for fastest fifty in the 10-over format, taking his side Rajputs to a 10-wicket victory against the Sindhis with six overs to spare in Sharjah.

Chasing 95 to win, Afghanistan wicket-keeper opened the innings with captain Brendon McCullum and single-handedly decimated Sindhis' bowling attack.

Mohammad Nawaz, Jofra Archer, Thisara Perera and Fawad Ahmed all bowled one over each and went for more than 20 runs.

McCullum, who stitched together an opening stand of 96 runs with Shahzad, scored 21 off just 8 deliveries, was a silent spectator to Shahzad's brilliance on the other end.

Batting first, Shane Watson's Sindhis posted a challenging 94/6 in 10 overs with the help of 20-ball 42 from the skipper. While the Sindhis could easily have piled up a lot more runs on board, none of their batsmen except Watson, managed to reach double-figure mark.

Munaf Patel, who last played in the 2017 IPL and hasn't played competitive cricket since then, was the best bowler for the Rajputs as he took 20/3 in his two overs.

While everyone was expecting it to be a tight chase, Shahzad made it a one-sided affair with an incredible inning, that will go down as one of the best-ever knocks by the Afghan opener.