Leicestershire were handed a five-run penalty during their opening match of the Bob Willis Trophy against Lancashire after bowler Dieter Klein struck the opposition batsman with what the umpires deemed to be a "dangerous" throw. The incident took place in the 104th over of the Lancashire's innings with Danny Lamb and George Balderson holding the fort for their team. Klein hit Danny Lamb on the foot when he threw the ball at the stumps after the Lancashire batsman had defended his delivery back down the pitch.

Umpires Nick Cook and Rob White adjudged fast bowler Dieter Klein has committed a Level 2 offence under Law 42, Players' Conduct, which concerns "throwing the ball at a player… in an inappropriate or dangerous manner".

Lamb seemed to be in a lot of pain and immediately dropped his bat, and hobbled towards square leg.

The incident created quite a lot of furore on social media with many slamming Klein, saying he deserved "a far greater punishment".

"Dieter Klein should be ashamed of his actions. Completely out of line and deserves a far greater punishment," tweeted John Andrews.

"Deserves more than a 5 run penalty imo. This is shocking," wrote Tonksic.

"Utterly disgraceful. Reacting out of pure anger, not situational or tactical play. sHe could have seriously injured (or in the worst-case scenario, as we know, killed Lamb) Everyone knows the risk of the cricket ball, but the risk here was completely unnecessary and thoughtless," wrote another user on Twitter.

Lancashire were bowled out for 322 with Klein being the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/81.

Leicestershire, though, took control of the match with Ben Slater slamming an unbeaten 104 as his team ended Day 2 on 183 for two, trailing Lancashire by 139 runs.