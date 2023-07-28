Despite suffering from a knee issue, former India captain MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year. Last month, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that Dhoni successfully underwent a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital. It was reported that Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the IPL 2023 final and consulted renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. Now, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, has shared an update on his fitness.

In a viral video, Sakshi told fans at a movie screening that Dhoni is undergoing rehabilitation.

"How is Mahi bhai," a fans asked Sakshi.

Sakshi gave a thumbs and said: "Mahi bhai is recovering, he is in rehab".

The video of the interaction has now gone viral on social media.

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi has started a movie production house called 'Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Limited'. The production hose's first movie 'LGM' will be releasing on Friday.

Dhoni and Sakshi have been promoting the film. Recently, Sakshi was asked in a press conference: "Can we expect Dhoni ji as a hero?"

"I look forward to that day. It would be the happiest day day, if it comes," came the reply from Sakshi.

"If there's something good, he may just do it. He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there's something really good on a slate, he could do it.If I'd have to choose for him, I'd do an action movie because he is always in action," she also reportedly said in a press meet.