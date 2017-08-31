Watch Bangladesh's Spirited Celebration After Their Win Over Australia

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh scripted history on Wednesday when they beat Australia by 20 runs and registered their first-ever victory against the Aussies. With this win, the hosts lead the two-match Test series 1-0. Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan was instrumental in their victory on the fourth day as he scalped five wickets. Following the close-margin win, left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman took to Twitter and uploaded a video of the team celebrating their Test win. The video was captioned "What a win! Shakib & Tamim bhai were phenomenal! Special thanks to the crowds. BTW, Celebration is going on!"

In the video, players and support staff can be seen banging their bats on a sofa inside the dressing room while singing the Bengali version of "We shall overcome."

What a win! Shakib & Tamim bhai were phenomenal! Special thanks to the crowds. BTW, Celebration is going on! pic.twitter.com/bgTY8upoxQ — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) August 30, 2017

This was a remarkable win for the hosts as this marked their 10th win in 101 Test matches. Shakib became the fourth bowler to take five-wicket hauls against all Test-playing nations. He joined former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, South African pacer Dale Steyn and Rangana Herath.

Along with Shakib, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, slow left-arm bowler Taijul Islam chipped in with three wickets.

Shakib also became only the second cricketer to score a fifty and take five wickets in their 50th Test match. Before him, Chris Cairns scored 61 and took five for 146 against Australia at the Gabba in 2001.

Shakib, who ended the Test with 10 wickets, joined Richard Hadlee in taking five-fors in each innings of their 50th Test.

Following the win, the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Kaif, and Michael Clarke among others congratulated the Bangla Tigers for their gritty performance.