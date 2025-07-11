Nitish Kumar Reddy used his Indian Premier League (IPL) connections in order to better prepare for his maiden tour of England as a Test cricketer. An all-rounder by trait, Reddy didn't have the best of outings during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia, especially with the ball. Hence, he knew that things had to change on the England tour if he had to retain his spot in the team. Ahead of the series, Reddy reached out to his Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins, seeking advice over the conditions in England. Cummins then explained to Reddy how weather plays a big role in England.

“I just asked him (Pat Cummins, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad) what's the difference between Australia and England since this is my first tour and he said that it's not going to be like a change but you watch about the weather conditions and just play your game,” Reddy said in the post-day press meet.

“You will get to know because obviously I am going to play two India A tour two games so he said just try to learn as much as you can and you will get on there,” he added.

Reddy said he also had an extensive chat with India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

“I have had chats with Morne as well. We are seeing good progression in my bowling and I am really enjoying working with him,” he added.

Reddy also said that he made a promise to himself post the Australia tour that he would improve his bowling, and on Thursday, the medium pacer did show he has upskilled himself with the ball. Reddy had bowled 44 overs in the five-match series in Australia (2024-25), but ahead of the England tour, he had hardly bowled in the IPL, which did not inspire much confidence in his all-round abilities. But on day one of the third Test here, Reddy removed England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his very first over to put the brakes on the opposition.

“After Australia tour I felt like I have to improve my bowling and consistency is what I look to achieve," he said.

