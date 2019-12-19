 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Wasim Jaffer New Kings XI Punjab Batting Coach, Says Franchise

Updated: 19 December 2019 14:28 IST

No official announcement has been made by Kings XI Punjab with regards to Wasim Jaffer's appointment but his name shows up in the support staff section on the franchise's official website.

Wasim Jaffer New Kings XI Punjab Batting Coach, Says Franchise
Wasim Jaffer recently made his 150th appearance in the Ranji Trophy cricket. © AFP

Veteran opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the new batting coach of Kings XI Punjab. No official announcement has been made by the franchise with regards to his appointment. However, his job profile as "batting coach" is on display on the website of the Punjab-based franchise. Wasim Jaffer recently made his 150th appearance in the Ranji Trophy cricket. Featuring for Vidarbha, Jaffer played his 150th Ranji game against Andhra at the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground in Vijayawada. Jaffer is followed by Devendra Bundela and Amol Muzumdar, who have 145 appearances and 136 appearances in the Ranji Trophy.

The 41-year-old batsman, who played 31 Tests and two ODIs, however, didn't have a good time in his maiden stint in the IPL. He played only eight matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008 where he scored just 130 runs at 16.25, at a strike rate of 107.44.

The completely revamped support staff of the franchise has former Indian skipper Anil Kumble as head coach and South African great Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach.

Kumble, who is India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, replaced Mike Hesson, who in August parted ways with the Punjab-based franchise after one season at helm with them.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Wasim Jaffer Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wasim Jaffer new Kings XI Punjab batting coach
  • No official announcement has been made by the franchise
  • Wasim Jaffer recently made his 150th appearance in the Ranji Trophy
Related Articles
KL Rahul
KL Rahul's Modes Of Dismissal Disappointing, Says Wasim Jaffer
Vidarbha Defeat Rest Of India To Retain Irani Cup
Vidarbha Defeat Rest Of India To Retain Irani Cup
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed Cheaply As Vidarbha Inch Closer To Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed Cheaply As Vidarbha Inch Closer To Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Stage Fightback To Stay In Hunt
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Stage Fightback To Stay In Hunt
Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha On Top Against Saurashtra
Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha On Top Against Saurashtra
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.