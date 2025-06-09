The state of Pakistan cricket is in a complete mess as their team filed to live up to the expectations. From the league stage elimination in the ODI World Cup 2023 to the group stage exit in the T20 World Cup in 2024, Pakistan men's cricket team hit new lows in every tournament. Apart from the failure of the players, another aspect which marred the Pakistan cricket are the constant changes in their board. As a result of this downfall, cricket fans around the world are slowly forgetting the contributions made by the greats like Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and others.

Recently, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram was honoured with a life-size statue at Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, Pakistan. However, this honour turned out to be a laughing stock for the viewers due to its bizarre appearance.

The statute showed Akram doing his legendary bowling action and sported Pakistan's 1992 World Cup jersey. However, the face of the statue had some resemblance with famous Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone and the fans showed no mercy.

Wasim Akram as modelled by Sylvester Stallone https://t.co/ssjpJqjNUE — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) June 5, 2025

Wasim Akram's statue at Hyderabad stadium@wasimakramlive fainted after watching this pic.twitter.com/Yzfzt3I1W8 — Raza Hashmey (@papabureau87) June 5, 2025

Talking about Akram, the legendary pacer played 104 Tests and 256 ODIs for Pakistan between 1984 and 2003. In Tests, he took a whopping total of 414 wickets while in ODIs, he took 502 wickets. He announced his retirement from international cricket after Pakistan's elimination from the 2003 World Cup.

After calling time on his playing career, Akram took up coaching jobs and even coached the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders between 2010 to 2016.

Earlier, during an interaction with VU Sports, Akram narrated an incident from IPL 2012, when SRK arranged a Boeing for the entire team, in order to give the players some rest before the knockout match.

"I think this happened during the 2012 IPL season. Our knockout match was in Kolkata, and I remember we were going to arrive via, via some place. Shah Rukh Khan was there, so I asked him, 'Khan saab, ek request hai (Mr Khan, I have a request)'. I said, 'Ladke bade thak jayenge, hum kal pahunchenge, parso match hai. Toh agar ek private plane (The team will get extremely tired. We'll reach tomorrow, and the match is the day after. If a private plane could be arranged)...'" said Akram.

"He said, 'Thak jayenge ladke? Koi problem nahi (They'll get tired you say, no problem)'. Within one hour, pura Boeing jahaaz khada tha for the whole team," Akram added.