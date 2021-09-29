Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq underwent angioplasty on Monday after complaining of breathing difficulties. Soon after the news broke out, many including legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram took to Twitter to wish Inzamam a speedy recovery. "Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it's caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let's meet soon," Wasim Akram tweeted.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You've always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field. I hope and pray that you'll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

After complaining of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing, Inzamam was taken to a hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor heart attack.

Doctors advised him to undergo an emergency angioplasty and well-known heart surgeon, Professor Abbas Kazim, performed the procedure.

"Inzamam is now doing much better and will be released soon from hospital. He is okay now," one family member said.

The 51-year-old had played 120 Tests and 378 One-Day Internationals for Pakistan.

Inzamam scored 8,830 runs in Test cricket with the help of 25 centuries and 56 half-centuries. His highest score of 329 in the longest format of the game came in Lahore against New Zealand in 2002.

In the 50-over format, the right-hander scored 11,739 runs with 83 half-centuries and 10 hundreds.

(With PTI inputs)