Pakistan great Wasim Akram referred to India's batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi while comparing the growth of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with that of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sooryavanshi, who is just 15 years old, has already taken the cricketing world by storm with his explosive batting performances. After two successive stellar IPL seasons, he earned his India debut against England, becoming the youngest international debutant. Akram, who has worked extensively in both leagues, criticized the PSL for its failure to produce emerging stars at the same rate as the IPL.

Akram served as the bowling coach and mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders from 2010 to 2017, helping the franchise win two IPL titles. In the PSL, he has held coaching and mentoring roles with Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Karachi Kings.

"It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes we have produced a few bowlers but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent. I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old (Sooryavanshi, 15) then we will see improvement coming through," said Akram during an interview with YouTuber Furqan Bhatti.

The legendary fast bowler stressed that Pakistan must revive its club cricket culture to unearth raw talent and strengthen the PSL's talent pipeline, which could ultimately contribute to the growth of Pakistan cricket.

"Club cricket needs to be revived if we want improvement in red ball cricket. The PCB should spend 100 million rupees each in Karachi and Lahore, as talent comes from club cricket," he said.

Talking about the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam and Co. are on the brink of a humiliating clean sweep against England in the three-match Test series. Having already lost the first two matches, the visitors are staring at yet another defeat in the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

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