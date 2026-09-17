Former India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Pragyan Ojha are the leading candidates to replace Ajit Agarkar as BCCI's chief selector of the senior men's cricket team, sources told NDTV. Agarkar's contract as chairman of the selection committee ends this month. There were rumours of extending Agarkar's contract until next year's ODI World Cup. However, according to sources, a section within the BCCI believes Agarkar's tenure is all but over. Speculation has been mounting over the past few days regarding Agarkar's future and whether he will be granted an extension.

With the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday, Agarkar is unlikely to receive an extension.

According to sources, Agarkar may have already chaired his last selection meeting, which was held on Wednesday. The BCCI subsequently announced India's squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and the Irani Trophy, with Agarkar heading the selection panel for the Rest of India (ROI) squad as well.

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and former spinner Pragyan Ojha are the frontrunners to succeed the former pacer as chairman of the BCCI selection committee. Both Parthiv and Pragyan are three-time IPL winners.

On Wednesday, veteran batter Rohit Sharma was picked for the West Indies ODI series by the Agarkar-led selection committee.

However, Rohit's inclusion was allegedly at odds with Agarkar's earlier stance, as the former India captain was reportedly informed by the selectors that he was not part of their plans for next year's ODI World Cup.

The pressure was mounting on Rohit after back-to-back low scores against England during India's previous ODI assignment.

However, the 39-year-old sent a strong message to the selectors by smashing a brilliant 138 in the final ODI.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia swiftly rejected reports regarding Rohit's future, asserting that the former India captain would continue to represent the country as long as he remained in the selectors' plans.

Earlier reports had suggested that the ODI series against England could mark Rohit's final assignment for India.

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