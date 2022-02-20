Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Sunday was formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Hall of Fame. West Indies great Sir Vivian Richards inducted Wasim Akram into the exclusive list by presenting him with a commemorative plaque and cap ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between the Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators. Akram, who made his international debut in 1984, took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in an international career.

Akram is the first player to be formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, and will be followed by seven more players -- Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas -- in the coming days.

On being inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame, Akram said: "I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the Pakistan Cricket Board for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers."

"It has been an honour to represent Pakistan over 18 years during which I played in 460 international matches. Every wicket and every run I scored in these matches was priceless. I can't thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," Akram was quoted as saying by PCB's official website.

"I want to thank all my fans who have been my greatest strengths. Their support has been invaluable. I also want to thank my family and friends who stood beside me during this incredible journey," he added.