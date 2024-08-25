Former captain Waqar Younis' three-week stint as an advisor on cricket affairs to the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board has ended on August 19. A well placed source in the Pakistan Cricket Board told PTI that Waqar was initially appointed as a consultant on cricket-related affairs to the incumbent PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, for a period of three weeks. "The board has also advertised the post of advisor on cricket affairs and now candidates who have applied would be interviewed," the source said.

The source informed that there is no clarity whether Waqar has reapplied for the role after PCB's advertisement. "Apparently, Waqar has not responded to the ad," the source added A few other sources in the board have shared that Waqar, who played 87 Tests and 262 ODIs for Pakistan, had asked PCB chairman to allow him a short stint in the role before he could decide on a longer run.

"But in his consultancy role, Waqar was clearly not comfortable and apparently some influential people in the board, linked to the Pakistan team affairs and international cricket matters, were also not very cooperative with him," another source said.

Waqar was present with chairman Mohsin Naqvi after his appointment but he has not attended the office since August 19.

The source said it is also possible that Waqar would be given a field job with the national team at a later stage by the chairman, but for now, his short stint has come to an end.

