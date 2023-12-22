All eyes will be on MS Dhoni when the IPL 2024 starts early next year. While the former Indian cricket team captain has long retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni is still a strong presence in the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to IPL 2023 title, their fifth in the T20 franchise league. For the Chennai Super Kings fans, the moment MS Dhoni announced after their final win in 2023 that he would continue to play in the IPL, it was a great moment to cheer. But, MS Dhoni is 42 and thetre is a lot of speculation about his future.

MS Dhoni was asked a question on similar lines about his plans apart from cricket. He gave an interesting reply.

"I have never thought about it. I am still playing cricket. IPL I am still playing. It will be very interesting to see what I end up doing after cricket. I think for sure, I want to spend a bit more time with the Army because last few years I have not been able to do that," MS Dhoni can be heard as saying in a video that has gone viral.

As Chennai Super Kings gear up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, the big question over MS Dhoni's successor remains. Ravindra Jadeja was tried as CSK's skipper in 2022 but the strategy faltered to the extent that Dhoni had to be reinstated as the franchise's captain in the middle of the season. While Jadeja's return as the team's skipper is unlikely, CSK continue to hunt for a new captain. When head coach Stephen Fleming was asked about the 'succession plan' for MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 auction, he gave a rather unexpected response.

During a press conference at the auction in Dubai, Fleming said that CSK have had succession plans for Dhoni for the past 10 years but he continues to lead the team with as much enthusiasm as ever.

"We've had succession plans for MS for about 10 years. It is going to be a talking point., but he is as engaged and as enthusiastic as I have seen him for a while. While that passion is there for the team and franchise, we'll roll on," Fleming said in response to the question.