Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant remains on the sidelines after sustaining serious injuries in a horrific car crash on December 30. The nature of the accident was such that Pant's car had caught fire, and the cricketer was somehow able to escape in time. As Pant remains on the sidelines, continuing his rehab, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, on a light note, said that he wants to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in that near-fatal accident.

Kapil Dev, in a video on Uncut, said that Pant's absence has left the Indian team in tatters. Just like parents have the right to slap children when they make mistakes, Kapil wants to do the same to Pant after he has recovered.

"I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today's times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it.

"First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes," said the iconic cricketer.

Pant has undergone a number of surgeries since his accident. The cricketer had suffered multiple burns after his car caught fire following the accident. The 25-year-old is set to spend a long time on the sidelines. He will definitely miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 while a cricketing return this year looks like a difficult target to achieve at the moment.

