India's win over Zimbabwe in the recently concluded T20I series has sparked a fresh debate surrounding the team's head coach, with fans suggesting that VVS Laxman should permanently take charge of the side and replace current boss Gautam Gambhir. Arriving in Zimbabwe, India were in desperate need of a series win following a disastrous tour of the UK. India lost 4-0 to England in T20Is and also surrendered the ODI series, having earlier lost to Ireland in a two-match T20I series.

Laxman, who stepped in as Gambhir and the first-team support staff took a break, was praised as India clean-swept Zimbabwe 3-0 on Sunday.

However, the result also ignited a fresh debate among fans on social media, with many suggesting that Laxman should be permanently appointed as head coach.

In a video shared by the BCCI, where Laxman and captain Shreyas Iyer were seen motivating the team following their series victory, fans weighed in on the ongoing Gambhir vs. Laxman debate.

Yesterday #Vaibhav played 49 balls, first time in international cricket,

credit goes to #VVS.#Vaibhav is the future of Team India.

He is only 15 yrs old, should be treated gently, as did #VVS.

Well played my dear, stay always healthy & blessed. — Er Devi Prasanna Misra (@misra_devi) July 27, 2026

— Ramesh rajpurohit (@rameshsingh9166) Make Lakshman a regular coach, then the 2027 World Cup will be ours too-we'll climb back to number 1 in Tests, and keep being consistent World Champions in T20 as well. July 27, 2026

Permanent coach vvs — (@deshbhakt0026) July 27, 2026

Sack gg and vvs as head coach — no_name (@rb171833) July 27, 2026

In the video shared by BCCI, Laxman hailed Iyer for his optimism and excitement to play with a new group of players, including debutants Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur.

"A big round of applause to the entire team. We set out to win the series. I would like to specially congratulate Shreyas because he had a rough start to his captaincy career, but the way he came back, right from the first day when he joined us one day before the first game, he was very optimistic and looking forward to playing with all of you," said the former Indian batting legend.

"It's a new group of players. We know that only four or five of those who were there in England joined us on this tour. But he was so confident and a lot of credit for this victory should be given to the captain, the way he encouraged each one of you," he added.

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