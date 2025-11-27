VK Vineeth's fighting fifty went in vain as India A suffered a 65-run loss to Afghanistan in an inconsequential final league match of the Under-19 Tri-Series in Bengaluru on Thursday. This was India A's second defeat in the tournament, having earlier gone down to the same opponents by six wickets on November 1. Skipper Mahboob Khan (50) and Azizullah Miakhil (60) struck solid half-centuries to guide Afghanistan to a competitive 233 for eight after being sent in to bat.

In reply, India were bowled out for 168 in 30.2 overs, despite a strong 62-ball 63 from Vineeth, studded with 11 fours and a six.

The chase began disastrously as opener Wafi Diamond Kachchi was run out by Azizullah Miakhil off the very first ball. Pacer Abdul Aziz (3/48) then rattled the top order, cleaning up Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani for a duck to leave India A reeling at 0 for 2.

Skipper Vihaan Malhotra (13) was dismissed in the fourth over by medium pacer Salam Khan (3/35), who also removed Abhigyan Kundu (12) and Mohamed Enaam (1), reducing India A to 85 for five inside 11 overs.

Left-arm spinner Roohullah Arab piled on the misery, dismissing Kanishk Chouhan (16) and the set Vineeth in the 21st and 23rd overs to all but end India's resistance.

Earlier, Afghan openers Khalid Ahmadzai (30) and Osman Sadat (9) made a cautious start, adding 39 before three quick wickets saw them slump to 54 for three.

Another setback at 83 for four brought Mahboob and Azizullah together, and the pair added 87 valuable runs to stabilise the innings.

Afghanistan slipped to 199 for eight in the 47th over, but Nooristani Omarzai (28) and Abdul Aziz (15) stitched an unbeaten 34-run stand off just 21 balls for the ninth wicket to lift them past 230.

India A will meet Afghanistan once again in the final on November 30.

