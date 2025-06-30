Some famous surnames are expected to battles it in the Delhi Premier League auction on July 5. Aaryaveer Kohli, 15, son of Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas Kohli, is part of the initial draft of players shortlisted for the Delhi Premier League (DPL) auction scheduled for July 5. Aaryavir Sehwag, 17-year-old son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, is also in the graft. Aaryavir Sehwag has represented Delhi at the Under-19 level and slammed 297 against Meghalaya. He is placed in Category B, where his younger brother Vedant, 15, an off-spinner who played for Delhi Under-16s, is also there.

Aaryaveer Kohli, on the other hand, is a leg-spinner. He, like his famous uncle did during his formative years, trains under Raj Kumar Sharma. Aaryaveer is also slotted in Category C. He was a registered player for Delhi Under-16s last season.

Meanwhile, two new teams have been added in the Delhi Premier League - Outer Delhi and New Delhi. In the 2024 DPL, South Delhi Superstarz, East Delhi Riders, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6 were the teams.

Players like Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Priyansh Arya, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Suyash Sharma competed in the 2024 DPL T20.

East Delhi Riders clinched a thrilling three-run win over South Delhi Superstarz to win the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20 in New Delhi. A late assault from Mayank Rawat (78 not out off 39) including seven fours and six sixes powered East Delhi Riders to 183 for 5 before three wicket hauls from Simarjeet Singh and Raunak Waghela sealed their intense win on Sunday night. The South Delhi Superstarz faltered early in the run chase. Despite being on course with their run rate, they lost the dangerous duo of Priyansh Arya (6 off 2) and Ayush Badoni (7 off 5) to Bhagwan Singh and Simarjeet Singh respectively.